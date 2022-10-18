Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 27,065 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIU. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Niu Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

