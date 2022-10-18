Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 303 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

