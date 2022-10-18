Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,977 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 41.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 60.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 62.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WRB opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.