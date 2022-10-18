Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 594 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 29.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of L opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

