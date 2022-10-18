Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

