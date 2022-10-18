Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,311 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.