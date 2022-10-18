Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 672 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

