Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 686 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

