Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 71,846 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. BTIG Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.54. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.