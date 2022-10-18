Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 8,932 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

NYSE:EMN opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

