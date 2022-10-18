Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $207,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

