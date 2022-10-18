Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $210,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,828,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 120.5% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

