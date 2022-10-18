Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 231.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $8,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

NYSE ATHM opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

