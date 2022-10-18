Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $282,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $67,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,354,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,698 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 3.5 %

CP stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

