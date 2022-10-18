Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXL. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,777,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 85,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.8 %

SOXL stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

