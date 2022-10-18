Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $17,718,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $9,980,000. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 296,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

