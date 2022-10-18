Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.