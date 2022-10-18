Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average of $324.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.