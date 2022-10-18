Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PET. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $3.43 on Monday. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

