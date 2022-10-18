Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Washington Federal by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

