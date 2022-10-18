Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday.

Washington Federal Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Washington Federal by 6.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $202,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 18,727.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $410,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

