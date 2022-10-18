Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Director Buys C$10,378.05 in Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Director David Lies bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,378.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,201,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,362,864.92.

David Lies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, David Lies bought 50,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$10,055.55.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:WML opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

