WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

WEC stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.