Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

