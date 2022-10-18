Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.