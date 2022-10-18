WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at WesBanco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.