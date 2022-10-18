WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 577,337 shares of company stock worth $73,704,661. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.