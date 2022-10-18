WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.00.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04.
In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 577,337 shares of company stock worth $73,704,661. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
