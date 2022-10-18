Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.04.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

