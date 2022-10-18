Western Union’s (WU) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

