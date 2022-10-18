Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.99. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 39,005 shares.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

