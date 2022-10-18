Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Citigroup cut Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.07.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.