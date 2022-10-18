Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

