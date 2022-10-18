Wingstop (WING) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2022 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $150.00.

10/12/2022 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 13.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

