Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

