World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.