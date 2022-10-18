WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $922.50.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 3.1 %

WPP stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of WPP

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 219.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.