Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $57.30 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

