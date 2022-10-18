Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

