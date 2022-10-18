XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.10.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

