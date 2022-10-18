Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $19.19. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 177,055 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.00.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
