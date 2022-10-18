Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as low as C$12.83. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 11,248 shares trading hands.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.