Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $151.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

