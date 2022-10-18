Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

