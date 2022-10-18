Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

