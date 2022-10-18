Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

