12,000 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

