13,945 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 273.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 440.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.
Insider Transactions at Synaptics
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $299.39.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.