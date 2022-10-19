13,945 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 273.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 440.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

