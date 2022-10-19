15,705 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after buying an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $42,972,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $37,156,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $11,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

