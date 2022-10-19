162,703 Shares in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

