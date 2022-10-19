20,606 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 221,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $13,123,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

